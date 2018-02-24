Video: Sheffield Wednesday fans would love Robert Snodgrass in their team, says Steve Bruce as Aston Villa boss refutes penalty doubts

Aside from referee Neil Swarbrick, who didn't cover himself in glory during Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Aston Villa, Robert Snodgrass was the pantomime villain for Owls fans at Hillsborough.

Some waited outside to make their opinions on the Scot very clear after he had won a late penalty and converted it himself to make it 4-2 to Villa after a very late rally from Steve Bruce's side.

Robert Snodgrass challenges for the ball with Morgan Fox

Wednesday had gone in front through Sean Clare and after Lewis Grabban had equalised, Lucas Joao headed in to give the Owls the lead again just before half time.

Villa leveled again through former Wednesday midfielder Glenn Whelan and then late drama saw Conor Hourihane fire in to make it 3-2.

Snodgrass was adjudged to have been fouled by Daniel Pudil and the Scotland international slotted in from the spot to complete the scoring.

The scorer of the final goal took some stick from home fans as he walked off the pitch but Bruce says that comes from frustration.

Aston Villa's Robert Snodgrass

"They're all waiting for him out there, I don't know why because it's five penalties from what I've seen, the penalty which he gets," said the Villa manager. "But he's clever, he's a dribbler and he draws a foul. They get frustrated because they would like him on their team if the truth be known.

"He's one of that dying breed. He's got a bit of a trick in him, you think he's going to cross it and he's one that doesn't really have a natural pace but he draws the foul. The penalty, I just watched it back and the guy nearly kicked him over the Kop."