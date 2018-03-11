Video: Sheffield Wednesday defender has brought 'stability' to Owls backline

They may have shipped an injury time goal that should have been avoided, but Jos Luhukay still took time to praise at least one Sheffield Wednesday defender after their 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

The Owls looked to have pinched all three points when George Boyd scored in the 78th minute but Aaron Wilbraham's header right at the death secured a draw for fellow Championship strugglers Bolton.

Tom Lees looked like he was getting closer to his best in the 1-1 draw with Bolton

Luhukay had admitted he was frustrated by the manner in which they conceded that equaliser but despite that there was some encouragement in the form of Tom Lees.

The Owls vice-captain looked to be getting closer to his best with a commanding display against a physical Trotters side, in this his third appearance since coming back from a groin injury that had kept him out since November.

Lees was excellent in the air and also made a few crucial blocks and tackles, while his passing had improved noticeably compared to games just before he was forced to give in, in his bid to shake off that niggling groin complaint.

That Bolton goal aside, Wednesday looked a far better organised outfit with Lees marshaling the backline than they have in recent weeks and the hope will be that his continued presence will result in a few more clean sheets, which have been far more scarce than when Luhukay first took over.

"Tom played very well, he was strong in the one-against-one, he was strong in the air," said the Owls boss. "I am very happy that Tom is back and he gave the defence a little bit of stability."

The source of Luhukay's frustration overall came because he felt his side had defended reasonably well up until conceding that late header.

"In the first half we only gave one chance and in the second half Bolton had three or four moments," he added. "Over the 90 minutes I think as a team they defended well but it comes in the details. At the end it wasn't enough to win. That is what is so frustrating."