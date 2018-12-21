VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday coach says Jos Luhukay is a “fighter” and a “strong character”

Have your say

Wednesday coach Lee Bullen says manager Jos Luhukay remains in high spirits despite the club's current slump in form.

The Owls have won just one of their last ten games and the pressure is on head coach Luhukay.

Jos Luhukay with Lee Bullen...Pic Steve Ellis.

Bullen deputised for Luhukay during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Owls game against Preston on Saturday and compared the Dutchman's character to that of predecessor Carlos Carvalhal.

"He is a very strong character externally," Bullen said, when asked about Luhukay.

"Carlos was the same and they are both tough characters in the way they handle the tough side of the game.

"He (Jos) comes in in a very positive mood.

"He's very much a fighter with regards to trying to sort things out.

"He's not one that is going to go about with his bottom lip out and head down.

"We have to stay positive and hopes that transmits to the field."

When quizzed on why he was conducting the press duties, the Scot said: "We just thought we would mix it up.

It has been a tough 10 weeks of results and everything. You try and look at how you can mix things up.

“We have obviously got a lot of preparation to do with regards to the Preston game.

I have done it before with Carlos (Carvalhal) when results are going slightly different.

"It’s just a different face and different voice.”

