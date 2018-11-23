VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay happy that club’s injury situation is getting better

Have your say

Jos Luhukay has praised Wednesday's medical team after the club's mounting injury crisis subsided.

Wednesday have been blighted with injuries over the past 12 months.

Owls Manager Jos Luhukay ......Pic Steve Ellis

Speaking to the press corps ahead of Saturday's visit of Derby County, Luhukay is happy that the bodies in the treatment room are gradually declining.

The Dutchman has just three senior players - Kieran Lee, Gary Hooper and Sam Winnall - unavailable, with every other player back in training.

"All the players are available and that is not always the case for us," said Luhukay.

"It is good work from my medical team and the sports scientists.

"They work unbelievably hard and intensive.

"When you look back to last season, from November to December it was an intensive and hard programme and the team had big problems with injuries.

"For the Christmas week there were six or seven players (out) but after the Christmas week there 14 or 15 players injured.

"We must keep an eye and monitor the physical side of our players every game."

Whilst Fernando Forestieri and Marco Matias are both set to play some part on Saturday, defender Joost van Aken is still not in contention for a first-team recall.

The centre-half has played the last three under-23 games after suffering with a long-standing ankle injury.

But Luhukay says the 24-year-old is set to continue playing for Neil Thompson's side for the time being.

Thompson's team travel to Nottingham Forest next week and the plan is for van Aken to get a full game under his belt after steadily building up match minutes in recent weeks.

"He will be playing hopefully 90 minutes on Monday against Forest," said Luhukay.

"Joost has played only one game in the Championship since January and played 60 minutes against Sunderand in the EFL Cup.

"He's made good physical progression but he must work on his timing and on his performances.

"He's on a good way but we must give time."

Luhukay added that Josh Onomah, who withdrew from England under-21 duty during the international break, is back in training and in contention again.