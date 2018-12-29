VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday caretaker Lee Bullen rues late West Brom leveller

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen says West Brom’s late goal was a difficult one to take.

The Owls led for most of the game only to be denied in stoppage time, with the Baggies pinching a point when a strike deflected off David Jones.

Owls caretaker Manager Lee Bullen......Pic Steve Ellis

That was the second time this season Wednesday have thrown away leads against Albion, with Wednesday surrendering a 2-0 lead at Hillsborough early in the season.

Atdhe Nuhiu’s strike gave the Owls an early lead and it looked like it would be their day when home striker Jay Rodriguez was sent off on the hour mark for a clash with Marco Matias.

But the hosts rallied and eventually ensured spoils were shared late on.

"It's almost like deja vu from the first game (Against Albion),” admitted Bullen.

"It's a real sore one.

"The players are so disappointed.

"Even with ten men, they put us under a lot of pressure.

"I was a little bit disappointed that when they went down to ten men the fact that we didn't show enough on the ball.

"Ultimately, the only stat that counts is the result and it's so disappointing to be so close.”

On the red card incident, Bullen added: "I was initially surprised.

"If I'm being honest, I thought he [Rodriguez] had maybe caught Marco.

"I thought it was a yellow but I was surprised when he gave the red.

"It seemed to galvanise them."