VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay without any new injuries for crunch clash with Bolton Wanderers

Have your say

Owls boss Jos Luhukay says there are no fresh injuries ahead of Tuesday's crucial game at home to Bolton.

Wednesday enter the contest in 18th place and just three points above the Trotters who are in the Championship relegation zone.

Jos Luhukay.

Luhukay remains without long-term injured trio Gary Hooper, Kieran Lee and Sam Winnall but says there are no new concerns for the game against Phil Parkinson's men.

Luhukay hopes that Steven Fletcher will be back in contention for Tuesday.

The 31-year-old missed last weekend's defeat to Derby County after featuring twice for Scotland during the international break.

The Owls' boss said that Fletcher told him before the Derby game that "he was not 100 per cent".

Speaking to the press on Monday lunchtime, Luhukay said: "I hope he is feeling fine.

"We have last training this afternoon and I will see afterwards and speak to Steven and see if he is 100 per cent for the game.

The Dutchman added: "Everyone who played last Saturday is fit for tomorrow."

Read more Owls news from the Star