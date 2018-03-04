Video: Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay sorry Owls couldn’t reward fans who made trip to Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay paid tribute to the club’s supporters for their backing in freezing conditions at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The Owls lost 4-0 to Bristol City and turned in an inept performance, which flew in the face of those who battled the elements to make the seven-hour round trip to the South-west.

A lot of work had taken place to ensure the game would go ahead but Sheffield had been hit badly by the recent snow storms and it was difficult enough getting out of the city, let alone making such a long journey.

Trains from Sheffield to Bristol had been cancelled, meaning that many couldn’t make the trip and were offered refunds by the club.

Others, taking advice from authorities around the country not to travel on the roads, decided not to risk travelling, not least while there remained an uncertainty as to whether the match would even go ahead.

Luhukay said he was disappointed the fans didn’t return home with a win and that he hopes the team repays the support with better performances in the next two home games.

Owls fans at Bristol City on Saturday.....Pic Steve Ellis

“I have 100 per cent respect for them that they come in this difficult situation with the weather and travelling to here,” said Luhukay.

“It is very disappointing we couldn’t give them a good result and three points.

“But they stayed behind the team and motivated and tried to give us support and I hope we can make our fans happy in the next two games and not just the points but two good games.”