VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay says Owls “must not be satisfied” after slender Bolton win

Jos Luhukay says he was relieved Wednesday finally got back to winning ways at Hillsborough.
The Owls were far from pretty but they dug in and ground out a much-needed three points - their first win in seven games - after seeing off Bolton 1-0.
Tom Lees' second half header was enough for a long-awaited league victory.
But Luhukay admits the performance was not a stellar one and that more is expected of his troops.
"I think the pressure was high today," said Luhukay.
"You saw that in the first half in a lot of players in my team.
"We started good in the second half and made a good goal from Tom Lees from the set-piece.
"I think in the second half we had a little bit more of the ball.
"One goal today was enough to win but we must not now be satisfied."
Luhukay will be hoping for a continued rise in performance levels when the Owls head to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Read more Owls news from the Star