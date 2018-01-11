Video: Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay's focus on players he has, not those missing for derby with Sheffield United

Jos Luhukay is not currently concerning himself with his lengthy injury list as the new manager prepares for a baptism of fire at Bramall Lane.

The Dutchman, who took charge on Monday, sends out a team for the first time on Friday night against fierce rivals Sheffield United, with a host of players unavailable to him.

However, in the four days since he picked up the reins, Luhukay says he has not been getting bogged down worrying about the quality which will be watching on and rather making sure his team are prepared for a battle at Bramall Lane.

Luhukay is, however, hopeful that some players will be back for selection soon.

"We have a lot of players who can't play, he said. "They have been injured for a long time or the last few games, the focus is on players who can give 100% so I have a feeling that the players are able to give a good performance for tomorrow, that is our focus.

He added: "As manager I want all the players back tomorrow but that is difficult but I think some players will come back in the next few weeks. The medical team are working every hour of the day to get the players back on the field. We must be patient, that is why I must look at what is the best every day to prepare for the next games."

Gary Hooper, Tom Lees, Steven Fletcher, Kieran Lee, Barry Bannan and Sam Hutchinson are among those big name players who Luhukay will be unable to call upon.