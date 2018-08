Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay admitted his side deserved nothing from their opening day trip to Wigan Athletic.

The newly-promoted Latics ran out 3-2 winners at the DW Stadium and, afterwards, Luhukay was critical of his team's defending.

Jos Luhukay

"We did not have enough defensive stability," he said.

"As a collective we must be better at defending.

"And when we have the ball we must have more confidence to play football."

Click play on the video for more post-match reaction from Luhukay.