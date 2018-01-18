Video: Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay gives Keiren Westwood injury update

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is still not ready for a return to first team action.

The Republic of Ireland international has been out since mid-December with a groin injury and it was revealed earlier this month that Westwood would have to undertake injections to relieve him of the pain.

Speaking ahead of this Saturday's match against Cardiff City, boss Jos Luhukay said the keeper had been given the treatment and is now recovering.

"He had the injections and he needs two or three weeks rest," said Luhukay. "Keiren and all the players who are injured are here every day, working with our medical team.

"Every player has his own injury and every day the medical team and physiotherapists are working 10-12 hours a day to prepare the players so that they can come back to training."

Westwood hasn't played since the defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road on December 9. Since then, Joe Wildsmith has been in goal, performing impressively in each of his eight appearances.

Aside from the long list of injuries which have depleted Wednesday, Almen Abdi is back on the treatment table having suffered a hamstring injury in training.

Luhukay is expected to choose from the majority of the squad that drew with Sheffield United last Friday night for the visit of Cardiff City, though with Glenn Loovens still suspended after his red card in that game, there could be a place for either Frederik Neilsen or Connor O'Grady.

Both of the Owls under 23 players started against Carlisle United in the FA Cup win on Tuesday night.