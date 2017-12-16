Video: Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has no fear of the sack despite another defeat

Under-fire head coach Carlos Carvalhal believes he still has the full backing of Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri despite their narrow Hillsborough defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ruben Neves 34th minute strike piled more pressure on Carvalhal and stretched Wednesday’s winless run to six matches.

Carlos Carvalhal watches from the stands...Pic Steve Ellis

Carvalhal, who watched on from the directors’ box due to his sending off against Hull City earlier this month, stressed: “I have a good relationship with the chairman. I don’t have any kind of problem. It is exactly the opposite. The confidence is the same.”

The Portuguese chief, who felt Wednesday merited a draw after a spirited display against the Championship leaders, is confident their results will improve as soon as they get their injured players.

Keiren Westwood and Barry Bannan (both groin) were pencilled in to start but pulled out at the eleventh hour as the Owls suffered only their second home defeat of the season.

Nine first-team players were not involved due to injury.

Carvalhal said: “I’m doing my work the best that I know. I’ve been here two seasons and a half and my team have been very consistent.

“There was a moment we dropped a little last season. It was the moment where we lost a lot of players. We lost five or six important players. I remember [Fernando] Forestieri, [Gary] Hooper, Tom Lees, Kieran Lee and Sam Hutchinson. When we missed them, we dropped a little and we went down to eighth place.

“But when we recovered the players, the team went again and we won six in a row and achieved fourth place last season.

“There a lot of games this season where we are losing important players. We are not so regular and in the position we have been in the two previous seasons.

“We tried our best to prepare the team. We didn’t go to the game to draw. We tried to win.

“We made two or three clear situations on goal but didn’t score and you must take those chances.”