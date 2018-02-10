Video Reaction: Sheffield Wednesday 'looking nervously over their shoulders' as draw at Barnsley maintains relegation threat

Five league games in charge and Jos Luhukay is yet to taste victory as Sheffield Wednesday boss, with the latest coming with a draw at Oakwell against local rivals Barnsley.

Atdhe Nuhiu put Wednesday in front via a penalty but Oli McBurnie's excellent strike cancelled out the Owls opener.

Joe Wildsmith saves from Oli McBurnie during the 1-1 draw between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley at Oakwell

The Star's Dom Howson said of the match: "In the end, for Barnsley, there will part of them disappointed they didn't get maximum points. As for Wednesday it's now five league matches under Jos Luhukay that they haven't won - four draws in there - he's made them hard to beat but they are looking nervously over their shoulders."

