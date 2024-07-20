Video reaction after Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to RB Salzburg in Austria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our Sheffield Wednesday writers, Alex Miller and Joe Crann, were at Red Bull Arena on Saturday to watch Sheffield Wednesday in action.

Goals from Omar Dedic, Maurits Kjaergaard, Karim Konate and Adam Daghim were the difference on the day as the Owls were well beaten in their first friendly on foreign soil, with two goals coming in either half from Pep Lijnders’ team.

It’s no train smash for Wednesday considering the quality and reputation of their opponents, and they’ll be able to learn plenty of lessons from the tie, as was Danny Röhl’s hope when he organised a game against this sort of side.

Alex and Joe were part of a select group who were able to watch the game, and you can watch them discuss the tie, how the Owls played, and the new face present in the video above.