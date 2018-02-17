Video: 'Proud' Jos Luhukay hails Sheffield Wednesday's character after FA Cup draw with Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay declared himself 'proud' after the Owls battled to a 0-0 draw with Premier League Swansea City at Hillsborough.

Already decimated by injuries to key players, Wednesday have had a grueling schedule of late and a somewhat makeshift side were more than a match for the Swans.

Luhukay has been in charge at S6 for just six weeks and has already led them into nine games in that short space of time.

It was for that reason Luhukay praised the performance of his players in a match which saw the return to Hillsborough of former boss Carlos Carvalhal.

Luhukay made six changes to the side that beat Derby County on Tuesday, two of them enforced with Jordan Thorniley and Sean Clare suspended, and perhpas had one eye on Tuesday night's Championship match against Millwall at the New Den.

"After 90 minutes I think it's a result both teams must live with," he said. "We are still in the FA Cup and we will go to Swansea, that's a hard and strong game for us.

"Over 90 minutes we tried to win, it didn't happen but it made me proud how I saw my team going in these difficult weeks, we had five games in 14 days and the mentality and character is very high. We changed five or six positions, we have a very small squad, the players are 100% there, I trust them and they have trust in each other. The confidence is good so we can go with a good feeling on Tuesday (at Millwall)."

Neither side created a lot to warm the 19,000 in attendance but both had at least one clear opportunity to break the deadlock.

Adam Reach went through on goal in the opening minutes but was denied by Kristoffer Nordfeldt in the Swansea goal. At the other end Cameron Dawson was at his very best to prevent Mike van der Hoorn from scoring, the Owls keeper brilliantly tipping away the defender's header.

Then in the final moments, Reach again raced through towards goal and perhaps should have gone on himself, but elected to play-in Atdhe Nuhiu and the assistant referee flagged for offside.

"We had a very strong beginning and had a good chance through Adam Reach," said Luhukay. "After that I think we played some very good football, we defended well and Swansea had one very good chance from a header and Cammy Dawson made a fantastic save.

"We had a good balance, we tried to make chances in the first half and in the second half Swansea was better. We had some very intensive defending and how the team were doing gave me a good feeling.

"At the end we had maybe the best chance with Adam on the right side, he decided no to shoot and played to Atdhe but he was offside."

