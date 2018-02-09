Video: Pelupessy’s ready to make amends for Birmingham City shocker ... starting at Barnsley

Joey Pelupessy believes last week’s shock mauling by Birmingham City was little more than a blip on Sheffield Wednesday’s road to recovery and they are more than ready for the challenge of a South Yorkshire derby.

The Owls went down 3-1 to Birmingham at Hillsborough on Saturday in a match riddled with errors, however with a trip to Barnsley in the offing this afternoon, Pelupessy is insistent it was a one-off and that there has been no further dwelling on the abject display.

Owls' Joey Pelupessy...Pic Steve Ellis

“Exactly like that,” he said, when asked if they had put the Blues game behind them.

“You have to forget it, it is one game, it can happen.

“It was an important game, but we have to look forward and Saturday is a new challenge and I am ready for it.”

Despite being new to Sheffield, the importance of this game at Oakwell this afternoon has not been lost on Pelupessy, with both teams very much at the bottom end of the Championship table.

“Of course, it is so important - for the fans, club and everything,” he said.

“If you lose that game, then you are more disappointed than normal. You get a great feeling if you win.

“It is a derby, but also important if you look at the table with a six-point difference.

“If we can win, we make a little step forwards. It is important to make the distance (between Wednesday and Barnsley) bigger.”