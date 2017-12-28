Video: 'No surprise' Carlos Carvalhal quickly back in work at Swansea, says Sheffield Wednesday stand-in boss

Lee Bullen says Swansea have got a 'top-class coach' after the Premier League's bottom club unveiled Carlos Carvalhal as their new boss on Thursday.

The former Sheffield Wednesday head coach left Hillsborough on Christmas Eve and was out of work for just four days before landing the role at the Liberty Stadium.

New Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal alongside Lee Bullen while at Sheffield Wednesday

The appointment will come as a surprise to some, given Carvalhal's record this season which saw fans turn on the Portuguese, however Bullen, who is taking charge of first team affairs while Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri undertakes the process of bringing in a new man, believes the Swansea hierarchy may have looked at then bigger picture.

Carvalhal took Wednesday to Wembley in his first season and back then he was linked with the Swans and they came back again during a campaign which saw Wednesday reach the play-offs for the second successive season.

While this campaign will go down as a failure on Carvalhal's part with the Owls 11 points adrift of the top six, Bullen says on the whole, Carvalhal has been successful in his time in Sheffield.

"You know what? It's not a surprise to me," said Bullen. "If you look overall at the two-and-a-half years that Carlos has had in English football he's done an unbelievable job. The same as anything people focus on the most recent scenarios. But him and his staff, because there are three or four who have played a big part over the past couple of years, have done an unbelievable job.

"They have brought in great players to the football club, they have given our supporters some of the best memories that they've had in recent times, with regards to Wembley, the Arsenal result, Newcastle and again the semi-finals last year, which up to two or three years ago our fans could only have dreamed of.

"Now he has been helped by the chairman of course but it is too easy to say they have thrown money at it, so he has got to get it. You still have to cobble things together, you still have to deal with egos and big squads, still pick XI players which means that there are still another 17 players not playing. The hardest part of management is (dealing with) players who are not playing. The ones who are playing are easy, they're smiling, walking around happy.

"All that thrown into the pot, it doesn't surprise me. He's a top-class coach, he's got a lot of experience throughout Europe, and I think Swansea have got a good coach on their hands."