Video: New Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay 'will come out swimming' after being thrown into Steel City Derby deep end

There's no bigger game for any manager in Sheffield to be thrown into, but new Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is being tipped to come out unscathed.

Luhukay takes over on Monday and will be officially unveiled to the waiting media in the afternoon, but his big moment arrives a few days later with a live televised debut at Bramall Lane against his new side's biggest rivals.

Jos Luhukay, who watched his new side on Saturday, will lead out Sheffield Wednesday for the first time on Friday against Sheffield United

Few managers will have ever taken on such a task so early in their careers at a new club, but according to the man who has been keeping the seat warm for Luhukay since Carlos Carvalhal's departure on Christmas Eve, the early indications are that the Dutchman is more than up to the task.

While Lee Bullen acknowledges that in an ideal world, Luhukay would have had more preparation time before Friday's crunch encounter with United, he says the new man in charge will 'come out swimming' after being thrown into the derby deep end.

"I think in such a short space of time, it is trying to put his points across in the way he wants to play," said Bullen. "He has only got four or five days to work with the players before what many of the Sheffield supporters - no matter what side you are on - feel is the biggest game of the season.

"I think that is his hardest thing, using that short space of time to put across the points he wants to get across.

Jos Luhukay was officially named as Owls manager on Friday night

"But he has got intelligent footballers in there and hopefully they can grasp it very, very quickly.

"Ideally, you'd want two or three weeks or a pre-season to go and bed in what you want.

"He's been thrown in the deep end and I am sure he will come out swimming, no problem at all. I will help him along the way and we will get them wound up for it. Certainly, the players will be told.

"We will go into it as underdogs, in many people's eyes so we have to take that on our shoulders, deal with it and prove the type of players that they are.

Lee Bullen took charge of the team for the final time on Saturday against Carlisle United

"It is important we try and get on a winning run as soon as possible and Friday would be the ideal time."