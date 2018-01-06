Video: New Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay hoping to bring togetherness back to Owls

New Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay says that bringing the club together is key to reinvigorating the Owls after what has been a disappointing campaign so far.

The Dutch boss, who has spent all of his managerial career in Germany with the likes of Cologne and Hertha Berlin, was announced as the new man in charge at Hillsborough on Friday night, taking over from Carlos Carvalhal who left on Christmas Eve.

Wednesday had been expected to be among the front-runners for promotion to the Premier League this season but currently find themselves 13 points away from the top six and more worryingly, just six points off the relegation places.

Poor results and some terrible performances have seen a negativity hang over Hillsborough for the majority of the season, but Luhukay has made it his mission to revitalise the club and bring smiles back to the faces of fans who have endured a torrid campaign thus far.

"In the last year I have many times worked in London and have seen a lot of games," Luhukay told the club's YouTube channel. "I think In England the football is a high level so we hope I can do something for Sheffield, I am very happy personally. I hope my staff, my teams and the club can be together strong and be successful."

"(I learned from) working all the years in Germany that we must work together, my staff my team, everyone who works here," he added. "All the people have a big heart for the club. I hope I can give something back because of that. I live for that and have a lot of motivation. In the next days working with the team we can learn about each other, then the first game comes next Friday (against Sheffield United)."

"I hope in the next days, in the next weeks and months we can try and give a positive feeling for all the fans, all the people who stay close to Sheffield. It is very important we give always 100% and at the end be successful."

Luhukay says he had no problem in making his first move away from Germany and taking on his first job in English football.

"When I heard there was interest in me that was a big challenge to think about it and I'm very happy that the board have trust in me," he said.

"It was a very long time to be there (in Germany) and it was a perfect situation, working with big clubs and good clubs and we were successful. I have a lot of experience there and I hope to bring to Sheffield good football and also be successful."