VIDEO: Mixed news on injury front for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Leeds United showdown

There was some good and bad news on the injury front from Jos Luhukay’s pre match press conference ahead of their forthcoming trip to Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United.

Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan are pushing for starts after recovering from their injury problems.

“They are in very good shape and have done a lot of work over the last week,” said Luhukay. “They are maybe an option for us for Saturday.”

However, Luhukay has confirmed midfielder Sean Clare will miss the remainder of the campaign. The talented youngster, whose contract expires in the summer, suffered an ankle problem in Saturday’s home draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Clare is expected to find out if the knock requires surgery next week.

Luhukay also revealed Keiren Westwood is a fortnight away from returning to first-team training. The goalkeeper, who has not featured for the Owls since December, was recently included in the provisional Republic of Ireland squad for their up-and-coming friendly with Turkey.

“He’s not 100 per cent to train or to play,” said Luhukay.

Forwards Marco Matias and Fernando Forestieri are edging closer to first-team returns, according to Luhukay. Forestieri is due to take part in full training for the first time in six months tomorrow.

He said: “Fernando has made very good progression.

“If everything goes very positive over the next weeks, maybe Marco and Fernando will be very close to the team.”

Wednesday face Leeds at Elland Road this Saturday aiming to end a seven-match winless run.

