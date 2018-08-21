VIDEO: Marco Matias happy to put his Sheffield Wednesday future on backburner

Forward Marco Matias is happy to put his Owls future to one side to focus on spearheading a Wednesday revival.

Matias, whose Owls career has been plagued by injuries, has less than a year remaining on his Hillsborough contract.

But the 29-year-old is keeping his concentration on matters on the pitch, rather than what happens to him in the summer.

“I don’t think about that (my contract),” Matias told The Star. “The most important thing for me is the team and to help them achieve the highest place we can.

“It (my contract) is not important. The most important thing is the collective and not the individual.”

A host of injury problems have restricted Matias to just 41 appearances since he swapped his native Portugal for South Yorkshire in the summer of 2015.

Marco Matias is out of contract next summer.

But now Matias, recruited from Nacional in a deal thought to be around £1.2m, is fully fit and has set his sights on a long run in the Wednesday side, having started the last two fixtures.

Matias, drafted in as a late starter against Brentford due to Adam Reach hurting his knee in the warm-up, said: “I have had some injuries during my career here. They were not good moments for me.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“It sometimes happens to players. In England, we play a lot of games. It is a normal thing. A lot of clubs here have a lot of injuries. It is a normal thing.

Matias scored in last week's cup victory over Sunderland.

“Finally, I’m happy here and happy to be fit, enjoying my football and helping my colleagues. For me, it has been very positive.

“I’m working every day to play, like all my colleagues.

“I will keep working to play and try and help the team. Let’s see if I can play.”

After a poor start to the campaign, the scrutiny is increasing on manager Jos Luhukay. Some Wednedayites have heavily criticised the Dutchman’s tactics and team selection in recent weeks.

Matias celebrates his strike at Sunderland.

But Matias has leapt to Luhukay’s defence, insisting he is not solely to blame for the Owls collecting one point out of a possible nine on offer.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

He said: “The fault is a little bit of everyone’s. When we lose, it is not the gaffer’s fault. When we win, it is not just down to the players.

“Everyone needs to be responsible. We are together as a team and are trying to do our best. I think that is the best way.

“It is vital we all stick together and help each other.”

The versatile attacker is adamant the team are right behind Luhukay and are enjoying his methods on the training ground.

“Jos is very nice; his ideas are fantastic,” said Matias. “For me, he is perfect for the team and everyone.

“We try to do everything he says and I hope it will be the best way to achieve better moments than we have so far.”

As far as Matias is concerned, the future is bright.

He said: “I think we are in a good way. Of course, we didn’t achieve the three points in the last game but the most important thing is the next game and to go step by step to achieve the best for Sheffield.

“We are building up a team. We now have a lot of young players so we try to help them be better. We need to give them time and help them.

“We are going to do everything that is possible to put Sheffield in the highest place that we can.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter

