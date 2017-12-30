Video: ‘Leggy’ Sheffield Wednesday beaten by better team in Brentford, admits Lee Bullen

Sheffield Wednesday’s stand-in boss Lee Bullen admitted the win at Nottingham Forest may have taken its toll on the Owls as they lost 2-0 to Brentford at Griffin Park.

Wednesday struggled to make an impact on the game and forward’s Atdhe Nuhiu and Jordan Rhodes offered little up front, but they weren’t helped by a lack of creativity from a tired-looking side.

Lucas Joao offered a little more when coming off the bench at the break but he only had half chances and Brentford were never really troubled.

"The confidence drained a little bit out of the team,” said Bullen.

”We looked a little bit leggy after the first 10 to 15 minutes of the game.

“We started confidently enough and with big Atdhe up there hopefully supporting Jordan. Jordan is used to playing off big strikers in the past at various clubs and I thought that would help us.

Adam Reach in action for Sheffield Wednesday against Brentford at Griffin Park

“We started off okay but slowly but surely Brentford got a hold of the game and started to control the midfield.

"I think we have to hold our hands up and admit we were maybe a yard off it at times.

"We felt we had to make the change and change it to a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. At that point, I felt a little more controlled.”

After a pretty even early part of the game, Brentford took control following Lasse Vibe’s opener and from then on the home side never really looked like giving up their advantage.

Wednesday had Joe Wildsmith to thank for keeping them in the game but he was finally beaten by Florian Jozefzoon m the latter stages.

Bullen added: “I think, if we are honest, the better team won on the day. We struggled to get any sort of a foothold in the game.”