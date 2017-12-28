Video: Lee Bullen sought help from former Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth after taking Sheffield Wednesday job

Sheffield Wednesday’s interim boss Lee Bullen has revealed that he took advice from former Everton caretaker David Unsworth, upon being handed the temporary role at Hillsborough.

Bullen was thrust into the top job in the wake of Carlos Carvalhal’s Christmas Eve exit and says he soon called ex-Sheffield United defender Unsworth, who himself had undertaken a similar role at Goodison Park earlier this season.

Victory salute from Lee Bullen.....Pic Steve Ellis

The pair know each other through taking their Uefa Pro-Licence coaching course together and Bullen says Unsworth was a good source of knowledge.

“One person I phoned was David Unsworth at Everton, we did our Pro-Licence together in Scotland and David had been thrown into the exact same position as I was recently,” said Bullen.

“That was a little bit up and down for him.

“So I spoke to him and asked him his opinions and, having gone through that scenario, was there anything he wished he hadn’t done, anything he wished he had done. “Ultimately the main thing was he said was trust yourself, have it clear in your head, not two or three scenarios, focus on one thing, stick to it, make your instructions clear to the players and then trust the players.

“Sometimes you can over-think and over analyse and you give the players too much information. Let them go out, show what they can do and allow them to be what they are.”

Bullen again wouldn’t state whether he wanted the role on a full-time basis, alongside coaches Neil Thompson and Andy Rhodes.

“I know the club inside out, I know the way supporters think, I know what they are after, the minimum requirements.

“Between the three of us we have the bases covered short term,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Brentford this weekend.

“Long term, you are not going to get me pulled on that, that’s a tough enough job for the chairman.”