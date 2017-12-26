Video: Lee Bullen reveals whether he wants Sheffield Wednesday boss job full time

Have your say

Owls caretaker manager Lee Bullen has stated he will not apply for the full-time job despite overseeing an impressive 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Wednesday secured a seventh straight Championship victory over Forest as they responded to the departure of Carlos Carvalhal with a comfortable win at the City Ground.

Lee Bullen salutes Wednesdayites after the win over Nottingham Forest

When asked if he would be throwing his hat into the ring, Bullen, who made four changes to the starting line-up, said: “If there was a job advert out there, I certainly wouldn’t apply for the job.

“Ultimately, if results keep going the way they are going then it gives the chairman a decision to make.

“But if you ask me here and now, do you want the job ‘I would say no.’”

Describing it as a “dream” to be in charge of Wednesday on a caretaker basis, Bullen added: “I’m a Sheffield Wednesday supporter through and through and I have a good affinity with the club.

“What I will say is I’m focused on Brentford and that’s it.”

The former Owls skipper spoke to chairman Dejphon Chansiri before kick-off.

“I’m taking charge of the next two or three games and potentially the FA Cup game and let’s take it from there,” said Bullen.

“The chairman is looking at all angles and he’s got a hard enough job without me saying ‘I want the job.’

“No chance. I will let the chairman get on with that and make the decision for himself and what is best for the club.”

Gary Hooper and Joost van Aken face a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s trip to Brentford after picking up knocks.

“Hopefully they are tightness or cramp,” said Bullen.

“We will assess them on Wednesday morning.

“Hopefully they will be available to be in the squad for Brentford.

“We will deal with whatever comes our way.”