Video: Lee Bullen reveals some injured Sheffield Wednesday players have suffered setback

There’s little good news to report from Sheffield Wednesday’s point of view with some players’ potential returns being put back by a number of weeks.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Carlisle in the FA Cup, Bullen admitted Barry Bannan and Tom Lees will be out longer than initially hoped.

Jack Hunt picked up a hip injury on his return to the starting line-up against Burton and will miss this weekend’s tie, while Kieran Westwood is still at least a week away from a return.

Gary Hooper was today visiting a specialist in London as he also struggled with a hip injury, with Bullen hoping the striker doesn’t need as operation though ‘we are waiting on clarification on that,’ he said.

Bullen said of Bannan. “It's a hip issue. He has been out three weeks. Initial prognosis was six to eight weeks. He's maybe twisted something and is looking at eight to 10 weeks, it has probably knocked him a couple of weeks.”

On Westwood, the coach added: “He’s a week away from joining us with training. He’s had a couple of injections in the last few days, will have one more next week, with a view to United or possibly the games just after that.”

Bullen said he will field as strong a side as possible on Saturday, given the players that are missing but the is a possibility that Sam Hutchinson will be available.

Glenn Loovens has been given a couple of days rest to recover from illness but should be fit to play.

"It will be a relatively strong team, with maybe a couple of youngsters on the bench. We are limited but we will go with a strong-ish team who we feel we can win the game,” said Bullen.