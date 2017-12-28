Video: Lee Bullen on Sheffield Wednesday's injury latest as doubts remain over pair ahead of trip to Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday are anxiously waiting on the results of scans on newly-injured pair Gary Hooper and Joost van Aken as they prepare to face Brenford on Saturday.

Hooper (groin) and van Aken (hamstring) came off early in the Boxing Day success at Nottingham Forest, further adding to the Owls injury woes which have plagued the team this season.

Lee Bullen says Wednesday are awaiting the results of a scan before deciding if Gary Hooper will be available to face Brentford on Saturday

Interim boss Lee Bullen, who will take charge of his second game at Griffin Park on Saturday following Carlos Carvalhal's departure on Christmas Eve, admits that both Hooper and van Aken are doubtful for the match but they will make a decision upon hearing the results.

"Both have had a scan, we are just waiting on results coming through," said Bullen. "Fingers crossed they could be available but at the moment you have got to say they are a doubt but until we dot the i's and cross the t's, we won;t know 100% so maybe we will get a better grasp of that later this afternoon/tomorrow."

Barry Bannan is close to a return but is expected to also miss the trip to Brentford while Keiren Westwood remains on the sidelines.

Bullen added: "Bazza is on the grass today, might be a game too early but Westy is still not available."

On the wider injury front, Bullen admitted that there appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel with Fernando Forestieri, Kieran Lee and George Boyd also among those who are currently unavailable.

"With regards to the injures the last two or three weeks we are looking at players being five or six weeks away, now we are looking at one or two weeks away," said Bullen. "That's a massive benefit in the January period. We haven't nailed down dates when players are available but we are closer to identifying fixtures when we can have A.N Other back. It's a lot clearer with regards the squad and the returning players."