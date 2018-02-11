Video: Just give Luhukay time, says Sheffield Wednesday forward

In-form striker Atdhe Nuhiu has called for patience, insisting it will take time for manager Jos Luhukay to turn around the Owls’ fortunes.

Luhukay, a left-field choice to replace Carlos Carvalhal on January 5, remains without a Championship victory. He has overseen four draws and one defeat since inheriting an Owls side decimated by injuries.

Atdhe Nuhiu celebrates his goal with Ross Wallace and Lucas Joao...Pic Steve Ellis

The genial Dutchman has had no alternative but to turn to the next generation, giving debuts to youngsters such as Frederik Nielsen, Jordan Thorniley and Sean Clare.

Jack Stobbs was also called in on Saturday and Connor Kirby was on the bench for the first time.

But Wednesday remain in a precarious predicament. Luhukay’s men are in 17th position, six points above the drop zone, following Saturday’s draw at Barnsley.

Nuhiu, who notched his fourth goal in his last six appearances from the penalty spot, told The Star: “Jos hasn’t come here in an easy situation. It’s a very difficult situation. It’s not easy to come here and change things around straight away. We need to give him time to understand his philosophy.

“The last two seasons everything has been brilliant but now this season it hasn’t gone our way.

“Football is not easy. Hull City and Sunderland came from the Premier League and are near the bottom. The new manager is giving us as many options as possible.

“We were playing for two and a half years with one manager, and now with the new manager it’s not like he can use a switch to make everything different.

“We need to be patient. Everyone in training is giving their best and we need to help the young players. Maybe one or two will use their opportunities to become a good player for the squad.”

David Jones (concussion) was taken off in the closing stages against Barnsley and Luhukay hopes the midfielder will be declared fit for tomorrow’s duel with promotion-chasing Derby County.

Glenn Loovens (illness) remains a doubt but Daniel Pudil is available for selection after serving a one-match suspension.