VIDEO: Jos Luhukay stunned by the quality of Sheffield Wednesday’s goalkeepers

Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay regards Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith as two of the best young goalkeepers he has worked with in his career.

Luhukay made the admission after Saturday’s goalless FA Cup draw to Swansea City.

Dawson was preferred in goal to Wildsmith and produced a stunning 37th minute save to tip over Mike van der Hoorn’s point blank header.

Academy graduate Dawson looked assured throughout. His handling and distribution also stood out as the Owls kept a clean sheet against Carlos Carvalhal’s Swans outfit.

Dawson’s display gives Luhukay a selection headache ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Millwall.

Luhukay said: “I have been in football a long time, but in all my time, I have not had two young goalkeepers like we have.

“We have Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson. Joe, in all the time I have been here, has been fantastic in the Championship. Cameron has been fantastic in the FA Cup. They are so good, and they are both only 22-years-old. I am very proud of these boys.”

On his van der Hoorn save, Dawson, who spent time on loan at Chesterfield earlier this season, said: “I saw the ball come in (from the right) and I just tried to make myself as big as possible. Luckily I managaed to get a hand to it and tip it over the bar.

“I thought the the three lads in front of me and the two wing-backs were great in front of me. We ground out the result and we are sill alive in the competition.”

Striker Jordan Rhodes was pencilled in to start the fifth round tie but he pulled out the day before the match with illness.

In the morning, he was on his way here, but the doctor decided he should go home, he was not good,” said Luhukay. “We now have three days (to recover), but I am not sure if he will be with us for Tuesday.

“Our programme in the Championship is not easy. We played Derby last Tuesday, we go to Millwall on Tuesday, then Saturday against Aston Villa. The games come very fast.”

