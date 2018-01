A relaxed Jos Luhukay met with the media for the first time today following his appointment as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The 54-year-old spoke of his reasons for opting to take the Owls job, what he makes of the challenge of the Championship, how he assesses the Wednesday squad and his thoughts ahead of the Steel City derby on Friday night.

Jos Luhukay

Click play above to watch our video interview with Luhukay.