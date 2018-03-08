Video: Jos Luhukay's Sheffield Wednesday injury update, including Gary Hooper and Barry Bannan

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Jos Luhukay had some promising news on the injury front ahead of the Owls visit of Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Speaking at the media briefing before what could be seen as a relegation six-pointer at Hillsborough, Luhukay said that three players who didn't start against Ipswich Town on Tuesday will now be available to take on the Trotters.

Owls striker Gary Hooper is continuing to recover from injury

Daniel Pudil, who came off at half time against Bristol City last weekend, has recovered from a minor ankle knock and should be avilabel to start.

Frederico Venancio is also fit enough to take up a starting role if selected. Both Pudil and Venancio had been on the bench on Tuesday, but Sean Clare had been missing altogether. Luhukay revealed that Clare, too, had picked up a slight injury and that is the reason why he was missing on Tuesday.

"I think for Saturday Daniel Pudil, Fred Venancio and Sean Clare can play," said Luhukay.

"(Clare) played on Saturday in Bristol and the day before he hurt his ankle. He could play then but two games and three days was too much for him.

"Daniel took a tackle from behind at Bristol and on Tuesday wasn't 100% so he had a couple of days to get treatment from the physio. So on Saturday it's no problem."

Marco Matias' injury is taking longer to clear up, but Barry Bannan is closing in on selection.

"Matias takes longer than we thought," he added. "He has been out for three or four weeks and we think he needs three weeks more before he comes back.

"Barry is very positive, he is training with the team and if everything goes well we will make the next steps."

Meanwhile, Gary Hooper is still recovering from his groin injury, with Luhukay stating that the medical department continue to work their way through that long list of players currently unavailable for selection.

"We have a lot of players who are working hard to come back," he said, having been asked for the latest on Hooper. "I can not give days or weeks. The doctor and physio are doing their best, I must wait and have patience that they can give the green light to come back for team training."

Hooper hasn't played since the Boxing Day win over Nottingham Forest. Wednesday have won only once in the league since then.

Sam Hutchinson and Joost van Aken played for Wednesday's u23s against Crewe Alexandra at Middlewood today.