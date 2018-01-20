Video: Jos Luhukay's reaction to Sheffield Wednesday's scoreless draw with Cardiff City

Jos Luhukay took charge of his second Championship game as Sheffield Wednesday boss and is still yet to see them score in the league.

The Dutchman was content to take a point from his Hillsborough league debut against Cardiff City but recognised that the Owls had enough chances to take all three points against the Bluebirds.

Wednesday haven't registered in the league since the Boxing Day win over Nottingham Forest and spurned the opportunity to end that streak on a number of occasions against Neil Warnock's side.

Jordan Rhodes was the guilty party in that respect and he should have scored at least once, with a one-on-one easily stopped by Neil Etheridge in the Cardiff goal and the striker also sent a header over the bar when well placed after a great cross from David Jones.

Lucas Joao also should have done better when set up by Rhodes after the break - he headed straight at Etheridge.

Overall Luhukay was reasonably happy with the performance against the Championship's third-placed team.

"It was a very hard game," Luhukay told The Star. "Cardiff had a good team with strong, physical players. They were also dangerous on set-pieces.

"I think in the first half we had problems controlling the game but we did not give a lot of chances away.

"Cardiff in the first half had two or three chances but at the end of the first half we had two good chances to score which we didn't take.

"In the second half, we had two or three very good chances to score. That is what the problem was over the whole game, that we couldn't score.

"The defending over 90 minutes was stable. We have good work in the defending as a team. I was only unhappy that we didn't score.

"It was also good that the players can take confidence from not losing against a team near the top of the table."