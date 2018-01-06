Video: ‘Jos Luhukay’s first job is to stabilise Sheffield Wednesday’

There will be a lot of notes on Jos Luhukay’s in-tray when he officially takes over as Sheffield Wednesday boss on Monday.

The first thing he must do, though, is bring a bit of calmness back to the club after the Owls sunk into something of a crisis this season.

Jos Luhukay with Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri

Currently 16th in the table, a team tipped for promotion is a lot closer to a relegation fight than pushing for a place in the Premier League.

Terrible performances and poor results, not helped by a shocking injury record, have turned this campaign into a nightmare.

And according to The Star’s Owls writer Dom Howson, gaining stability should be high on the list of priorities for Luhukay, who was officially announced as Carlos Carvalhal’s replacement on Friday night.

“To some extent it’s a risky appointment but the. You could say that about any appointment,” said Howson.

“He hasn’t managed in English football before but he has a wealth of experience. He’s managed extensively in Germany and with some big clubs as well.hes got three promotions on his CV.

”It’s an interesting appointment. It seem to be the way the Championship is going, with a lot more foreign managers coming into it.

“His first job is to stabilise everything at Wednesday and get to 50 points and make sure they stay in the Championship, that’s the most important thing.”

