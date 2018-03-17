Video: Jos Luhukay’s delighted reaction to Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Leeds United

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay doesn’t give much away but the Dutchman was visibly delighted to see his side come away from Elland Road with a victory.

The Owls secured a first ‘double’ over their Yorkshire rivals since 1960 thanks to a brace from the superb Atdhe Nuhiu.

The big striker had put Wednesday in front, latching into a loose ball after Adam Reach had hit the post with a header and it looked as though that might be the winner.

However, Jay Roy Grot came off the bench and equalised for Paul Heckingbottom’s side with 86 minutes on the clock and at that stage it appeared as though Leeds might steal it as they piled pressure on the Owls back line.

Then, just as it was announced that six minutes additional time would be played, Nuhiu brushed aside the Leeds defence to slot home an excellent winner and send the traveling fans into raptures.

”I’m very happy today, not just for my team but also for the fans, they gave us a lot of support,” said Luhukay.

“In the first 30 minutes we played very well and had three good chances. Leeds had one or two chances to score but at the end we are fighting as a team, defending as a team.

”When Leeds scored to make it 1-1 they had a free kick and I thought it was going to be like last week (against Bolton).

”It’s very important for the team now that they can have confidence they can win games, also away from home”