VIDEO: Jos Luhukay on his Sheffield Wednesday squad, a busy fixture schedule and Sunderland

Boss Jos Luhukay has dropped a big hint he will make wholesale changes for the Owls' televised Carabao Cup first round tussle with Sunderland this week.

Wednesday head to the Stadium of Light on Thursday to take on the Black Cats in the first of four matches in 10 days.

After the Sunderland tie, which will be screened live on Sky Sports, Luhukay's men travel to Brentford on Sunday.

The Owls then round off a busy period with a Hillsborough double-header against Millwall and Ipswich Town.

Luhukay, who made three changes to his starting eleven in their draw with Hull City last weekend, told The Star: "We now have four games in 10 days. It is a very fast turnaround.

Jos Luhukay says every player in his Owls squad will get a chance to play over the coming weeks.

"Every player in this small squad will get chances in the next games that we have. We must look at what is best for the team."

It is highly likely Luhukay will rest a number of his senior stars versus Sunderland and give youth a chance. Daniel Pudil, Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Fernando Forestieri and Steven Fletcher may not be risked as Wednesday chase a first win of the season.

Joe Wildsmith, Frederik Nielsen, Connor O'Grady, Jordan Thorniley, Alex Hunt, Fraser Preston could feature.

Luhukay added: "We have a small squad so I must make good decisions."

While Morgan Fox (back) and Lucas Joao (groin) are injury concerns, striker Atdhe Nuhiu is available for selection again, having completed a one-match suspension.

Defensive duo Liam Palmer and Joost van Aken may also be involved, having been left out of Saturday's matchday squad.

"We looked at the opponent and came to a decision," said Luhukay.

The Carabao Cup second round draw is due to take place ahead of Sunderland against Wednesday.

