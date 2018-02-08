Video: Jos Luhukay looking to protect promising Sheffield Wednesday kids

Jos Luhukay has admitted he is wary of putting too much pressure, both physically and mentally, on Sheffield Wednesday young players.

A number of under 23 starlets have been thrust into the first team of late due to the number of Owls players currently unavailable through injury.

Sheffield Wedneday's Jordan Thorniley, left, with Joe Wildsmith

And while those who have stepped up, have for the most part done so with distinction, Luhukay is being careful not to cause burn-out amongst the inexperienced group.

Jordan Thorniley has been arguably the most impressive to make the jump, but Luhukay says it would be unfair to place the central defender in the team too often, especially with a hectic schedule coming up.

“Jordan Thorniley for example is a player who is in the squad and also for the first XI but not for every game,” said the Owls boss.

“We have coming up, five games in two weeks. I will not make a young player be put in a situation that is too much.

“I could maybe play them in one game then miss one and then play again.

“He needs more recovery for the next game. I will not play young players two games in a row.”

Luhukay watched Wednesday’s under 23s defeat Sheffield United on Monday night and liked what he saw. Indeed, since then a large number have been training with the senior squad.

“We have a lot of problems this week - Glenn Loovens has been ill all week, Jacob Butterfield has not trained with the team but we must look at what we can get on the pitch,” added the Owls boss.

“What I have seen in the last few days is very positive.

“On Monday I looked to our under 23 game against United and the players did very well.

“There are four, five, six players with us and I think one or maybe more of those players could be in the team on Saturday and maybe one plays in the first XI.”