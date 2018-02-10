Video: Jos Luhukay happy for Sheffield Wednesday to take a point at Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay appeared content to settle for a point against Barnsley as the South Yorkshire rivals battled to a 1-1 draw at Oakwell.

Atdhe Nuhiu put the Owls in front from the penalty spot after Lucas Joao was upended in the box but, soon after, Oli McBurnie equalised for the Reds on his full debut with an excellent strike.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay salutes the Owls supporters after his side's 1-1 draw at Barnsley

Barnsley had perhaps the better of the chances and Joe Wildsmith in the Owls goal was forced into a couple of fine saves. The home side were also denied a penalty in the second half when Adam Hammill went down under a challenge from David Jones.

"I think after 90 minutes we must live with this draw," said Luhukay. "Both teams had chances. We scored the first goal but we couldn't stay in front.

"Barnsley had also two or three good chances but we had a very good goalkeeper in Joe Wildsmith. He made some fantastic saves.

"We had four or five situations but we only scored from the penalty spot. Today who scores the second goal would have left as the winner.

"We have our problems today but we must make the most of it to have the stability and also to play good football."

Wednesday have Derby County up next at Hillsborough on Tuesday night, as Luhukay looks for his first league win since taking charge last month.

He added: "My players try to give 100 per cent - they give everything. This point is better than nothing. We must now have a good recovery and then we have a big game against Derby (on Tuesday)."