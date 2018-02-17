Video: Jos Luhukay explains his team selection for Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup draw with Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay has explained his reasoning for making six changes to the line-up for the Owls' fifth round FA Cup clash with Swansea City.

The match, which heralded a quick return to Hillsborough for former boss Carlos Carvalhal, ended 0-0 which was a fair reflection of the encounter between two evenly-matched teams.

Jos Luhukay patrols the sidelines during Sheffield Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Swansea City

Sean Clare was cup-tied and Joe Wildsmith was always going to drop out in favour of Cameron Dawson who has played in all of the cup games,but aside from that four other players who started in the 2-0 midweek win missed out for the visit of the Premier League side.

Glenn Loovens, Joey Pelupessy, Jordan Rhodes and Lucas Joao stepped down, with Morgan Fox, Jacob Butterfield, Ross Wallace and Atfhe Nuhiu coming in.

Luhukay admitted that the heavy schedule could be taking its toll on such a small pool of players available to him and so he is having to rotate to keep everyone fresh.

"We have a very small squad but I have trust in all my players," he said. "From Barnsley (last week) to Derby (on Tuesday) we changed five or six positions and from Derby to Swansea we changed five or six positions.

"This team have a very strong basis in character and giving 100% and I trust every players. For example, Atdhe Nuhiu today, he played a very good game, he controlled the ball very well and tried everything to make dangerous positions offensively. From Cammy (Dawson) to Atdhe, we have a small team but I trust every one of our players.

"We have so many games I have to look at every new game and make a good decision and bring out the best in the players. Some players can't play two games in three games in terms of recovery so that's what i must look to."

