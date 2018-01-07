Video: Jos Luhukay backed to be a big hit at Sheffield Wednesday

Coach Lee Bullen is backing new Owls manager Jos Luhukay to quickly get to grips with the rigours of English football and bring the good times back to Hillsborough.

Luhukay, who watched from the stands as Wednesday were held to a goalless draw at Carlisle United in the FA Cup last weekend, boasts a wealth of experience in the sport, having managed extensively in the German Bundesliga.

Owls new Manager Jos Luhukay watches from the stands...Pic Steve Ellis

But the Dutchman, appointed Wednesday’s new boss late on Friday night, has not worked outside of Germany before.

Bullen argued there is “absolutely no reason” why Luhukay can’t be successful.

He told The Star: “Some (foreign coaches) have come over and not grasped it but I think football has become a lot smaller planet nowadays.

“The amount of software you can get and keep up to date with.

Owls caretaker boss Lee Bullen.....Pic Steve Ellis

“In any league on the planet, you can watch virtually any game live.

“So, don’t think he is coming over here with his eyes closed and no experience of watching the modern game in England and even the Championship, lower down.

“I am sure he will know a heck of a lot about each individual player we have got in the squad and the various opposition we are going to come up against.

“We have got to nail that down and give our opinions when asked from Monday onwards.”

Bullen spoke to Luhukay on the phone on Friday night after the 54-year-old had been confirmed as Carlos Carvalhal’s successor. He did not introduce

He said: “He spoke to me and seemed a lovely guy on the phone. He has assured me I will be part of the team, short-term - hopefully longer-term, which is great from my point of view and Andy Rhodes and the rest of the guys who have been helping out.

“I know he has got one assistant with him. Whether that changed further down the line once he has assessed what is available to him...it is a new chapter and for me, it is a great and a new education to show how another coach works and I am really looking forward to it and looking forward now.”

Luhukay begins his job on Monday and will be introduced to the media in the afternoon.

“The appointment had to be done quickly, no matter what way the chairman decided to go or who he decided to bring in,” said Bullen. “Whether it was AN other or whatever; a lot of names have been bandied about.

“He has obviously taken enough time to make sure he feels he has got the right man.

“His [Luhukay’s] pedigree in regard to Championship to Premier League level in Germany is very, very good. It is similar to anything.

“Has he got experience in English football? No. But I am sure he watches a heck of a lot of it. Did Carlos [Carvalhal], no?

“But Carlos hit the post a couple of times in trying to get us promoted. He is very enthusiastic and really excited about the opportunity, having spoken to him. It is great for us and our education.”