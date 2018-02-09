Video: Joe Wildsmith will be better as a result of his Hillsborough howler, says Sheffield Wednesday boss

Jos Luhukay believes Joe Wildsmith can become an even better goalkeeper as a result of the error that embarrassed the Sheffield Wednesday stopper last week against Birmingham City.

And crucially, the Owls boss has no concern that there may be a hangover from that mistake going into the South Yorkshire derby with Barnsley at Oakwell.

Owls keeper Joe Wildsmith has been superb in goal since taking over from the injured Keiren Westwood......Pic Steve Ellis

Wildsmith let a Jota shot squirm through his arms and legs which saw Birmingham go 2-0 up at Hillsborough, but this came after a string of superb performances from the young goalkeeper and Luhukay is concentrating on that aspect.

“You learn from these situations,” said the Wednesday manager.

“Nobody likes that but Joe had a couple of fantastic games and everyone spoke about him positively and then you have one moment that is not to happy but that is the life of a goalkeeper,” he added.

“When a defender makes a mistake maybe a colleague can help but when the goalkeeper makes a mistake most of the time it’s a goal.

“It will help him to grow up and be a better player and also his personality and character and from that you will be a batter and stronger person.”

Frederico Venancio, too, was culpable in letting the Blues take the lead last weekend, but as far as Luhukay is concerned, those errors have been covered and the team moves forward to the next challenge against managerless Barnsley.

“It is in the past,” said Luhukay ahead of the South Yorkshire derby.

“It was two moments in the game in the first minutes but we trust both (Venancio and Wildsmith) 100%.

“We have not spoken about last Saturday .

“We finished it on Sunday when we spoke about it.

“It’s over the focus must be on Barnsley.

“What happens in the past cannot help you so we must try to get a good feeling for Saturday and I saw on both players they trained the last days concentrating and have no problem from last Saturday.”