Video: Injury update on Barry Bannan and Tom Lees - Sheffield Wednesday latest ahead of FA Cup tie with Swansea City

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay is hoping that injured pair Tom Lees and Barry Bannan are just a few weeks away from a first team comeback.

Bannan visited a specialist recently and according to Luhukay, speaking to the media ahead of the Owls' FA Cup tie with Swansea City on Saturday, the midfielder should be stepping up his training from next week.

Luhukay said: "The planning is that next week he will be on the field training with the fitness coaches and (the following week) if everything goes very well, we think positive then, then in two weeks he will be back training with the team."

Bannan tweeted on Thursday that he had a "good days training done now home to watch the golf and Celtic later on tonight." In a reply to Owls fan Chris Hooper as to how he his recovery was going, Bannan replied: "Good mate pain free at minute so going ok thanks".

Barry Bannan and Tom Lees are currently recovering from injury

Tom Lees made a return to action on Monday with the under 23s, scoring against Huddersfield Town. While the manager was happy to see that recovery from injury progress, he admits Lees is still at least another week off being available for selection.

"He needs more time," added Luhukay on Lees. "Last Monday he played 60 minutes with the under 23s, on Monday if possible he will play 90 minutes and then we will look from day-to-day, week-to-week."

Elsewhere, ahead of the visit of Carlos Carvalhal's side, Luhukay will have to shuffle his deck once more from the team that beat Derby County on Tuesday night with young trio Jordan Thorniley, Sean Clare and Jack Stobbs all cup-tied having played or Accrington, Gillingham and Port Vale respectively, in earlier rounds of the competition,

"I don't have the same team against Swansea," added Luhukay. "We have Sean, Clare, Jordan Thorniley and Jack Stobbs who were on loan and played in the FA Cup so we have a new situation with the 18 players, so we must decide who will be in the first XI."

Cameron Dawson will replace Joe Wildsmith in goal, as he did in the previous rounds against Carlisle and Reading.

Ross Wallace didn't play a part in the win over the Rams on Tuesday but Luhukay added that with a busy schedule and having played against Barnsley on Saturday, the winger was rested and will be back into contention