Video: I’ve never watched Sheffield Wednesday’s Play-Off Final defeat to Hull City, admits Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal admits he cannot bring himself to rewatch the 2016 Championship Play-Off Final.

When his Owls side last played Hull City, the Tigers prevailed in the showpiece fixture to book an instant return to the Premier League.

In front of over 40,000 noisy Wednesdayites at Wembley, head coach Carvalhal was in tears as he led the team on a lap of honour at the end.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Hillsborough clash with Hull, Carvalhal was asked by The Star whether he had ever watched the last meeting back between the two Yorkshire clubs.

Carvalhal replied: “No. Maybe one day I will see it, but not yet.”

Although the result did not go his team’s way at the national stadium, Carvalhal still regards leading the club to the final as “one of the happiest moments of his career”.

But he insists that will have no bearing on Saturday’s contest.

Carvalhal said: “It was a long time ago; we don’t put more importance on this game than any other in the Championship.

“We will try to achieve the three points, just this. That game was two seasons ago, different players, different coach. A lot of things have changed in both games.”

Having slipped back into the second-tier, the Tigers are languishing in the lower reaches of the division. Hull boss Leonid Slutsky is a man under pressure after overseeing a six-match winless run. His players blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to Bristol City last weekend.

Given the Tigers are lying in 20th position and have recorded just one victory on the road this season, Wednesday will be strong favourites to pick up maximum points.

But Carvalhal is refusing to take Hull lightly.

“Hull City were relegated to the Championship, but they have good players, most of them have played in the Premier League, and a lot play for national teams in different countries,” he said. “They are not doing good so far, because this is a very hard competition for teams who are relegated. But we recognise their qualities.”

He believes it is only a matter of time before the Owls start creating more chances and go on a winning run following three draws in a row.

Carvalhal, who has confirmed Tom Lees (groin) will not be involved against Hull and has seen a specialist about his injury problem, said: “We are unbeaten in six games, have had clean sheets, and it’s important to build on with victories.

“Even if you are scoring goals, but also conceding them, it means you are not stabilised. When you are solid at the back you can be more effective.

“I think we are in a good time to start building more things, in the offensive part of the team. We must achieve this.

“We are solid, compact, the teamwork of our players is really very good.”

