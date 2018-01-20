Video: 'I think the referee felt sorry for the Sheffield Wednesday defender' - Neil Warnock on Cardiff City's 'disallowed goal'

'Never a foul in a million years' was the verdict from Neil Warnock after his Cardiff City side's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Warnock was discussing one of the few talking points in the game which saw Kenneth Zahore curl into the net in the first half but Wednesday were awarded a free-kick for a foul on young defender Jordan Thorniley.

It's difficult to describe it as a disallowed goal as the whistle had been blown long before Zahore 'scored' and Owls keeper Joe Wildsmith made little attempt to save the well-struck effort.

Nevertheless, Warnock wasn't happy with the decision and felt Zahore had fairly beaten debutant Thorniley to the ball.

"That's a goal, isn't it? said an exasperated Warnock. "That's never a foul in a million years. I don't know what (referees) see. In the olden days they wouldn't have even thought about that being a foul.

"I think he just felt sorry for the defender really because Ken was that strong he just brushed him off."