Video: Good news and bad news on the injury front for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Hull City clash

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed that two of his injured players could be making a return to action by the New Year but there wasn't quite so positive news on another key man.

Tom Lees, who missed last week's draw with Reading due to a thigh injury, will remain on the sidelines for this weekend's visit of Hull City to Hillsborough.

Tom Lees missed last week's draw with Reading with a thigh injury

Lees has seen a specialist about the complaint and it is not yet known for how long he will be unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile, the Owls could be welcoming back Sam Hutchinson and George Boyd by the time 2018 comes around.

Hutchinson has recently undergone a knee operation which he is currently recovering from, while George Boyd also had surgery, on his shoulder, and it is hoped both will be back by around the end of December.

"I have some positive news and negative news," Carlos Carvalhal told the press ahead of his side's meeting with the Tigers on Saturday.

"The negative news is that Tom Lees will be out of this game, it is not a doubt. The positive news is George Boyd will be back at the beginning of the year to start with the team. And this month (December) Sam Hutchinson will be back. His recovery is very good and we have some expectations that during December and the end of December he will be completely back.

"After this, lets see. I don't have have too much more information about Tom Lees. He had a meeting with a specialist.

"Maybe today or tomorrow we will have more concrete answers. He had an exam but we have to wait to see how he will react to the situation."

Long-term absentee Fernando Forestieri continues his recovery with Carvalhal still clinging onto the belief that he too will return in the New Year, though a little later.

"About Forestieri, he has started running; one day yes, one day no, at this moment. Everything is OK, no pain, no big problems. Let's see. My expectation were he could come back at the end of January but let's see if things go in a good way."