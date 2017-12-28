Video: Glenn Loovens said he felt a change coming ahead of Carvalhal’s Sheffield Wednesday exit

A sleepless Saturday night had Glenn Loovens believing that all was not right and a change could be coming at Sheffield Wednesday.

That proved to be the case the following morning with the Owls skipper admitting he sensed that Carlos Carvalhal could be on his way out of the club.

Wednesday had just lost to Middlesbrough at Hillsborough, making it seven games without success and Loovens feels that in the wake of that run, a change of manager was inevitable.

“As captain, I sensed it a little bit,” he said. “We are a club with ambitions and if you don’t win a game for seven games - lose three on the bounce - I felt like there was something about to change. I didn’t sleep that well (after losing to Middlesbrough), I was awake all night because I sensed something was about to happen, and I was right the next day.”

Carvalhal’s two-and-a-half year reign included the high of Wembley in the first campaign and a Play-Off Final appearance but it was mostly downhill from there, with the club unable to replicate that early success.

Loovens says the fact that the Portuguese lasted longer than most managers do in the Championship, showed his capabilities as a coach but the captain understands why his position was under threat during this season.

“I think it says a lot for Carlos as a manager, (that he was at Wednesday for that length of time) he has done some great work at this football club.

“If you don’t win for seven games in a row, people are looking for answers, things to change. Unfortunately for him, it was Carlos this time, and he had to leave.”

Carvalhal, as revealed on Thursday, has already moved on to his next challenge, with the Premier League’s bottom club Swansea unveiling the Portuguese as their new boss.

And Loovens wished his former boss all the best in his new job. He said: “I am pleased for him. I think everyone knows I like Carlos as a manager and as a person. Good for him, I wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, Lee Bullen, who is standing-in while the search for a new Owls manager goes on, says he is not surprised that Carvalhal is already back in work.

“If you look overall at the two-and-a-half years that Carlos has had in English football he’s done an unbelievable job” said Bullen.

“People focus on the most recent scenarios but him and his staff have done an unbelievable job.

“They have brought in great players to the football club, they have given our supporters some of the best memories that they’ve had in recent times, with regards to Wembley, the Arsenal result, Newcastle and he semi-finals last year, which up to two or three years ago our fans could only have dreamed of.”