Video: Glenn Loovens explains what a new manager has to have in his armoury to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday

Glenn Loovens has outlined the attributes needed in any prospective Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The Owls are searching for a replacement for Carlos Carvalhal who left the club on Christmas eve and has since joined the premier League’s basement club, Swansea City.

Owls skipper Glenn Loovens alongside Barry Bannan

While Wednesday skipper Loovens says it would be beneficial for the new man - if there is to be one, as Lee Bullen has already impressed on an interim basis - to have experience in the Championship, Carvalhal’s relative success in the first two seasons show it’s not a necessity.

Ultimately, though, Loovens has put less focus on who is in charge, as he believes the most important people in terms of getting result for the club, are the players.

“We need a manager that is disciplined, well-organised, wants to play football, and needs to give everything for the team,” he said.

“But that’s down to the chairman, in which one we need.

“I think we have a good group of lads, the manager is important, but it’s the players who need to do their part.

Loovens added: “When Carlos first came here he wasn’t an experienced Championship manager, but he did alright for us in the first two years.

“It does help sometimes, especially when you are halfway through a season, that you get someone who knows the league inside out.

“But at the moment, Lee Bullen is taking the reins, and I think it’s our job now to support him.

“He is doing well, and has done the right things for me.

“Against Forest, he put one or two players in different positions, played a different system.

“He didn’t change a lot, just said ‘go out there and express yourself, that’s all I ask of you guys. Go play in the opposite half, don’t deny the opportunity to cross and shoot’. Those were his tasks for us.”

Loovens hinted that now is the ideal time for the team to look at themselves and their input, in the wake of Carvalhal’s departure.

Asked why he thinks performances haven’t been as goodthis season as in the previous two campaigns, Loovens touched on the injury situation, but admitted the team have not reached the high standard they set themselves.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it, I think we have had a lot of injuries. That’s not helped,” he said. “Sometimes you have to look at yourselves, as well.

“Did we perform as good as we can? No. Because I think we are better than where we are at the moment in the league. It’s not always down to the manager, it’s us as players who need to stand up and do the job which we get paid for.”