VIDEO: Give Fernando Forestieri time to shine, says Luhukay as forward gets ready for Sheffield Wednesday comeback against Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay has told Owls fans not to expect too much, too soon from Fernando Forestieri.

Luhukay revealed in his press conference, ahead of the Championship clash with Preston at Hillsborough, that the forward would be back in the squad for the first time since August.

Fernando Forestieri in action against Preston at the beginning of the season.....Pic Steve Ellis

Forestieri had undergone an operation on his knee and has since been in recovery in Spain and Italy.

He returned to Sheffield last month as he closed in on a return and on Monday played and scored for the Owls’ under 23s.

Now the 28 year-old is ready for a first team comeback, with his creative spark certainly missed this campaign.

However, Luhukay has warned that it may take some time for Forestieri to get back to his best form again.

“It’s not easy for Fernando, when you have the knee injury he had and have six-and-a-half months out,” said the Owls boss.

“You can’t expect he can come in and we win every game and he makes the goals and the assists.

“We know he has a special quality - he is a good technical player, he has a good view with the final pass but he can also score.

“We know that but we have to give him time to come back to 100% form to show his quality. We are not afraid now to bring him back to the team, he is a in good shape and made a good impression in training and the time is right to put him back in the team

Preston's ex Owl favourite Tommy Spurr clears from Fernando Forestieri....Pic Steve Ellis

“I know he can make a difference or do something special for him or the team. But we must wait and see what he can do.”

“Step by step he must work hard and we hope it is very positive what he can do.”