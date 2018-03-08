VIDEO: George Hirst won't be selected for Sheffield Wednesday first team

Jos Luhukay has quashed hopes of George Hirst being handed a first team place with Sheffield Wednesday.

Hirst has been frozen out at the club for much of the season due to a disagreement over a new contract and was widely expected to leave the club in the summer.

George Hirst

However, a softening of the stance from both parties last month saw the 19-year-old striker begin training with the senior squad for the first time this term.

And he made his first competitive appearance of the season for Wednesday when starting and scoring against Leeds United for the Under 23s, a fortnight ago.

There had been hope at the time that Hirst could follow fellow U23 players such as Jordan Thorniley and Sean Clare in being handed minutes for the senior side - something manager Luhukay did not rule out.

But the Owls boss has now emphatically stated that Hirst will not be available for selection.

"There is a different situation and everyone knows that," Luhukay said when asked of Hirst's availability. "So I cannot answer that.

"On this moment yes [he is not available].

"We are not now speaking about the football. We are speaking about the personal situation between him and the club.

"I stay outside that. I cannot change the situation."

Hirst started for the Owls U23s in Friday's clash with Crewe Alexandra.