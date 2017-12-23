Video: Garry Monk leaves Middlesbrough just hours after beating Sheffield Wednesday

Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Garry Monk just hours after masterminding what he described as Boro's 'best away performance of the season' as they beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Boro came from behind to see off the Owls with Jonny Howson and Ryan Shotton canceling out Ross Wallace's opener.

A short statement on the club's website read: "Middlesbrough Football Club have parted company with manager Garry Monk. The club would like to thank Garry for all his hard work and dedication and wish him all the best for the future.

"The club's academy manager Craig Liddle will take temporary charge during the interim period while a successor is appointed."

Monk had earlier praised his side for their victory over Wednesday and said he hoped it would act as a springboard to push up the table after an inconsistent campaign so far.

"That was our best away performance of the season and I thought it was a thoroughly deserved win. I thought we were excellent today," he said.

"They are a good team with some quality players and they had their moments, but overall we dealt with their moments pretty well."

He added: "We answered a few questions that were thrown at us today and there are a few more to be answered.

"We have to build on this and use it as a springboard. There are more things to work on and improve.We've shown that we can go on runs and that is the next challenge.

"I don't doubt these players. The effort and commitment is always there. I am so pleased for the players and of course our fans. It is expensive to travel, especially at Christmas time, so I'm pleased to send them home happy."