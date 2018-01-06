Video: Frustrating day similar to Burton defeat, says Bullen as Sheffield Wednesday draw with Carlisle United

Sheffield Wednesday’s stand-in coach Lee Bullen felt his side never got the breaks at Brunton Park as the Owls drew 0-0 with League Teo outfit Carlisle United in the FA Cup.

Wednesday were the better team throughout - though the hone side were not without their chances - but the Owls couldn’t make their superiority count.

A combination of good defending and goalkeeping and wasteful finishing from a Wednesday perspective means the sides I’ll have to go again at Hillsborough.

Atdhe Nuhiu hit the bar and was also denied by Jack Bonham in the Cumbrians’ goal, while Lucas João hit the post and Adam Reach and Jordan Rhodes also had opportunities.

“The first half performance was really good, really pleasing, the tool into account the stuff we wanted them to do and what we worked on,” said Bullen, who steps aside to allow new boss Jos Luhukay to take charg from Monday.

”We never got a break in front of goal and it was a bit of a frustrating day, similar to against Burton, albeit without losing the three goals.

”We knee we would be up against a resolute defence, experienced defenders; the goalkeeper was in good form, he pulled off a wonder save from (Nuhiu) and Lucas (Joao) hits the post. We didn’t get the breaks that the overall performance deserved but in the second half we had a go as well.

”Our team shape was a little bit more open in the second half and it allowed them a little bit more space. But I’ve seen the results and there have been a few disappointing results for some teams there so we are in the draw and that’s the main thing.

“We’ll take them back to Hillsborough and I’m sure Keith Curle will enjoy that.”