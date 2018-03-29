Video: Fernando Forestieri is back! But season definitely over for other Sheffield Wednesday players

Sheffield Wednesday have been given a huge boost ahead of their Good Friday clash with Preston North End

Fernando Forestieri has been declared for to at least take a place on the bench for the match at Hillsborough, having this week turned out for the club’s under 23s.

Fernando Forestieri is in the squad to face Preston on Friday

The Owls forward scored from the spot in that match and with Jos Luhukay watching on, the manager saw enough to be convinced that Forestieri was ready for a return.

Forestieri has not played since August after undergoing an operation to repair a cruciate knee ligament injury.

”Fernando will be in the squad,” said Luhukay. “He is an option for us. He has been out for a long time but he is also on three weeks back on the field.

”He played on Monday for the under 23s and has worked hard to come back into the first team.”

There was more good news on the injury front, with Luhukay revealing that goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is back training with the team.

Gary Hooper is currently in London to see a specialist regarding the next steps for his recovery from a groin injury that has kept him out of the side since December.

Luhukay did, however, confirm that Kieran Lee will not return to action before the end of the season as he continues his recovery from a hip injury.

Steven Fletcher, Sean Clare and Ross Wallace have all also played their last game of this campaign.